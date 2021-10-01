-
Keith Mitchell shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 111th at even par; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Mitchell's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.
At the par-5 14th, Mitchell chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Mitchell had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 third, Mitchell chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.
