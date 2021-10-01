-
-
Keegan Bradley shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2021
Keegan Bradley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 57th at 3 under; Cameron Young is in 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise, Will Zalatoris, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 9 under.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Bradley to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bradley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Bradley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Bradley at 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 10th, Bradley missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Bradley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Bradley had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Bradley chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 3 under for the round.
-
-