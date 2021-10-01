-
-
K.H. Lee shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2021
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, K.H. Lee hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 95th at 2 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Lee's 118 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Lee's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
Lee got a double bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.
-
-