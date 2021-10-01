In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Joshua Creel hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Creel finished his day tied for 86th at 3 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Creel hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Creel chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 2 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Creel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creel to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Creel's 153 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Creel hit his 87 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Creel to 5 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Creel's tee shot went 180 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Creel had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Creel to 5 under for the round.