Joseph Bramlett shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Joseph Bramlett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 14th at 7 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 13 under; Hayden Buckley and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 4th at 10 under.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Bramlett hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 first, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Bramlett had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 4 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 5 under for the round.
