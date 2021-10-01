-
Jonas Blixt shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jonas Blixt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Blixt finished his day tied for 134th at 3 over; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Blixt's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Blixt chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to even for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 1 over for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Blixt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to even-par for the round.
