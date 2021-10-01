-
John Huh posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
John Huh makes birdie on No. 15 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, John Huh makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
John Huh hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Huh finished his day tied for 41st at 6 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, John Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved John Huh to 1 under for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Huh hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Huh chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 4 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Huh chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 5 under for the round.
