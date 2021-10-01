In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, John Augenstein hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Augenstein finished his day tied for 121st at 1 over; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Augenstein's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Augenstein reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Augenstein to even-par for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Augenstein reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Augenstein to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Augenstein hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th. This moved Augenstein to even for the round.

Augenstein got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Augenstein to 1 over for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Augenstein chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Augenstein to 2 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, Augenstein had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Augenstein to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Augenstein's 113 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Augenstein to 2 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Augenstein reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Augenstein to 1 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Augenstein got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Augenstein to 2 over for the round.