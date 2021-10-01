-
Joel Dahmen shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joel Dahmen makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Joel Dahmen makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Joel Dahmen hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 41st at 6 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Dahmen's 160 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Dahmen hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.
Dahmen got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 3 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
