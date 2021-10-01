-
-
Jimmy Walker delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2021
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Jimmy Walker hit 9 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Walker finished his round tied for 6th at 8 under; Cameron Young is in 1st at 12 under; Will Zalatoris and Hayden Buckley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Aaron Wise is in 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Jimmy Walker's 107 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jimmy Walker to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Walker hit an approach shot from 118 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 3 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Walker hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 4 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Walker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 5 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Walker hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Walker to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Walker had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 6 under for the round.
-
-