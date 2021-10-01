Jared Wolfe hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wolfe finished his round tied for 67th at 3 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Stephan Jaeger and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Wolfe had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Wolfe reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 2 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Wolfe got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wolfe hit his next to the left rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 third. This moved Wolfe to 2 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Wolfe's tee shot went 152 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wolfe hit an approach shot from 274 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 3 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Wolfe hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 4 under for the round.