J.T. Poston finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, J.T. Poston hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 86th at 3 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Poston got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Poston to even-par for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Poston chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
Poston got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Poston's 168 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Poston chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Poston hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Poston at even-par for the round.
