In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, J.J. Spaun hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 19th at 6 under; Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young are tied for 1st at 11 under; Hayden Buckley and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 9 under.

After a 286 yard drive on the 449-yard par-4 12th, Spaun chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Spaun reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Spaun at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Spaun chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Spaun hit an approach shot from 141 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Spaun hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Spaun to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Spaun missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Spaun to 3 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Spaun reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Spaun at 4 under for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spaun to 3 under for the round.