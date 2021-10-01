In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hudson Swafford hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 48th at 4 under; Cameron Young is in 1st at 12 under; Will Zalatoris and Hayden Buckley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Stephan Jaeger and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Swafford's 126 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 second, Swafford got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Swafford hit an approach shot from 90 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Swafford chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Swafford to even for the round.

Swafford hit his tee at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

Swafford got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Swafford chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Swafford hit a tee shot 231 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Swafford had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Swafford got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Swafford to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Swafford's 157 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.