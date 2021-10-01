-
-
Henrik Norlander delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2021
-
Highlights
Henrik Norlander makes birdie from the fringe at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Henrik Norlander makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Henrik Norlander hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Norlander finished his day tied for 7th at 10 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Henrik Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henrik Norlander to 1 under for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Norlander hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Norlander hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Norlander chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Norlander to 6 under for the round.
-
-