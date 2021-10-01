Hayden Buckley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his round tied for 2nd at 12 under with Cameron Young; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 13 under; and Stephan Jaeger and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 10 under.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Buckley hit a tee shot 229 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 13th green, Buckley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Buckley at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Buckley hit an approach shot from 280 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Buckley chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Buckley had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 4 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 5 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 6 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Buckley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 51-foot putt for birdie. This put Buckley at 7 under for the round.