Harold Varner III shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2021
Round Recaps
Sahith Theegala leads by one after eighteen at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sahith Theegala carded an 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over the field heading into Friday.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Harold Varner III hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 6th at 8 under; Cameron Young is in 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise, Will Zalatoris, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 9 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Varner III's 94 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
Varner III got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Varner III to 1 under for the round.
After a 237 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Varner III chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Varner III had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 1 over for the day.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to even for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Varner III chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
