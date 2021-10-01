-
Greyson Sigg comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Greyson Sigg hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Sigg finished his round tied for 134th at 3 over; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Stephan Jaeger and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 10 under.
At the 330-yard par-4 15th, Greyson Sigg got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Greyson Sigg to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Sigg had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to even for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.
