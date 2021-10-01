In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Greg Sonnier hit 4 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Sonnier finished his round tied for 130th at 2 over; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 13 under; Hayden Buckley and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 4th at 10 under.

At the par-5 11th, Sonnier chipped in his fourth shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Sonnier to 1 under for the round.

Sonnier got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sonnier to even-par for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Sonnier reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sonnier to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Sonnier chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sonnier to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Sonnier hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th. This moved Sonnier to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Sonnier reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sonnier to even-par for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Sonnier reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sonnier to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second, Sonnier had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sonnier to even for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Sonnier's tee shot went 157 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Sonnier reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sonnier to even-par for the round.