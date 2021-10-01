  • Greg Sonnier finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Greg Sonnier makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Greg Sonnier makes birdie putt at Sanderson Farms

    In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Greg Sonnier makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.