-
-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Grant Hirschman in the second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2021
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Grant Hirschman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hirschman finished his day tied for 27th at 7 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
After a 287 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Grant Hirschman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grant Hirschman to 1 under for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Hirschman chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hirschman to 2 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Hirschman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hirschman to 3 under for the round.
Hirschman hit his tee at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hirschman to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Hirschman's 136 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hirschman to 5 under for the round.
-
-