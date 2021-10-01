  • Gary Woodland putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 second round in the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Gary Woodland's solid wedge and birdie at Sanderson Farms

