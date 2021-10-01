-
-
Gary Woodland putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 second round in the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2021
-
Highlights
Gary Woodland's solid wedge and birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Gary Woodland hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his round tied for 51st at 4 under; Will Zalatoris, Hayden Buckley, and Cameron Young are tied for 1st at 12 under; Stephan Jaeger and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 10 under; and Nick Hardy is in 6th at 9 under.
On the par-4 12th, Gary Woodland's 109 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gary Woodland to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Woodland got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Woodland to even-par for the round.
Woodland got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Woodland to 1 over for the round.
-
-