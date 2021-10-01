-
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lopez-Chacarra finished his day tied for 27th at 7 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra's tee shot went 239 yards to the left rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Lopez-Chacarra chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lopez-Chacarra to even-par for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Lopez-Chacarra reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lopez-Chacarra to 1 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Lopez-Chacarra had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lopez-Chacarra to 2 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lopez-Chacarra reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lopez-Chacarra to 4 under for the round.
