Emiliano Grillo shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Emiliano Grillo curls in birdie putt at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Emiliano Grillo makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Emiliano Grillo hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
Grillo got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Grillo's 114 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Grillo hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Grillo chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.
