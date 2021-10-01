-
-
Dylan Wu posts bogey-free 2-under 70 l in the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2021
Dylan Wu hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Wu finished his day tied for 69th at 4 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Dylan Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dylan Wu to 1 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Wu chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.
-
-