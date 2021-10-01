-
Dylan Frittelli putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Dylan Frittelli hit 6 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frittelli finished his round tied for 6th at 8 under; Cameron Young is in 1st at 12 under; Will Zalatoris is in 2nd at 11 under; and Hayden Buckley and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Dylan Frittelli's 128 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dylan Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
Frittelli his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Frittelli chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Frittelli to 5 under for the round.
