Doug Ghim shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Doug Ghim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his round tied for 19th at 6 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 11 under; Hayden Buckley, Aaron Wise, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 9 under.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Ghim hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Ghim hit his 108 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
Ghim got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ghim to 1 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Ghim chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 2 under for the round.
