-
-
Doc Redman putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2021
Doc Redman hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Doc Redman's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Redman's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Redman had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Redman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Redman's 156 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Redman's tee shot went 186 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
-
-