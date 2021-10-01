In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Denny McCarthy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 7th at 10 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, McCarthy's 132 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, McCarthy had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, McCarthy's 109 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 5 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, McCarthy chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved McCarthy to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, McCarthy had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 7 under for the round.