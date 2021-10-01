-
Dawie van der Walt shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Dawie van der Walt hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his round tied for 48th at 4 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Stephan Jaeger and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, van der Walt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, van der Walt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.
Van der Walt got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, van der Walt hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, van der Walt chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 3 under for the round.
At the 436-yard par-4 17th, van der Walt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved van der Walt to 3 under for the round.
