In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Davis Thompson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 36th at 5 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 13 under; Hayden Buckley and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Thompson's 102 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Thompson chipped in his fourth shot from 3 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Thompson had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Thompson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Thompson to 4 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Thompson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thompson at 3 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.