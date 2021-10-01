-
Davis Riley shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Davis Riley's 15-foot birdie putt at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Davis Riley makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Davis Riley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 69th at 4 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Riley's 166 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Riley's tee shot went 213 yards to the right rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Riley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Riley to even for the round.
At the par-5 14th, Riley chipped in his third shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Riley chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 4 under for the round.
Riley got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 3 under for the round.
