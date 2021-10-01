-
David Skinns shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
David Skinns hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Skinns finished his day tied for 138th at 4 over; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Skinns hit his 247 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Skinns's tee shot went 134 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Skinns chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Skinns had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Skinns to 2 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 first, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 1 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Skinns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 2 under for the round.
