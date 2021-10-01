-
David Lipsky shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
David Lipsky hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Lipsky finished his round tied for 105th at even par; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 13 under; Hayden Buckley and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Lipsky had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Lipsky had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to even for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Lipsky's tee shot went 228 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
