Curtis Thompson shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Curtis Thompson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 86th at 3 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Thompson had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to even for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Thompson's 139 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Thompson had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
