Corey Conners shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Corey Conners makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Corey Conners hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Conners hit an approach shot from 90 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to even for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Conners hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Conners hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Conners chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Conners chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 5 under for the round.
Conners got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 3 under for the round.
