Cody Gribble shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Cody Gribble hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Gribble finished his round tied for 134th at 3 over; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Stephan Jaeger and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Gribble had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gribble to 1 under for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Gribble had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gribble to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 13th green, Gribble suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gribble at 1 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Gribble chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gribble to even-par for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Gribble chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gribble to 1 over for the round.
Gribble got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gribble to 2 over for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gribble reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gribble to 1 over for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Gribble hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gribble to even for the round.
