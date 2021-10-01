-
Chris Kirk putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chris Kirk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kirk finished his round tied for 20th at 6 under; Will Zalatoris, Hayden Buckley, and Cameron Young are tied for 1st at 12 under; Stephan Jaeger and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 10 under; and Nick Hardy is in 6th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Chris Kirk had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kirk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Kirk's 129 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Kirk chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Kirk had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.
