Chez Reavie finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Chez Reavie hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 102nd at 1 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Reavie's his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Reavie hit his 252 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Reavie hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Reavie to even for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Reavie's 141 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
Reavie got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to even-par for the round.
