  • Chesson Hadley putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Chesson Hadley makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Chesson Hadley rolls in 15-foot birdie putt at Sanderson Farms

    In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Chesson Hadley makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.