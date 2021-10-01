-
Chesson Hadley putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chesson Hadley rolls in 15-foot birdie putt at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Chesson Hadley makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Chesson Hadley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his round tied for 21st at 6 under; Cameron Young is in 1st at 13 under; Will Zalatoris and Hayden Buckley are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Stephan Jaeger and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a tee shot onto the 223-yard par-3 green 10th, Chesson Hadley suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Hadley chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Hadley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hadley had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
