Charley Hoffman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 13th at 7 under; Cameron Young is in 1st at 12 under; Will Zalatoris and Hayden Buckley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Stephan Jaeger and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Hoffman had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Hoffman hit an approach shot from 108 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Hoffman hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hoffman's 122 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Hoffman had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hoffman's 111 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Hoffman had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.