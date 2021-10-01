  • Chad Ramey shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Chad Ramey makes a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

