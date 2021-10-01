In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Chad Ramey hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ramey hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to even-par for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Ramey hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ramey at 1 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Ramey chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Ramey chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 3 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Ramey reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Ramey at 4 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Ramey chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ramey to 3 under for the round.