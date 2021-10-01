In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Carlos Ortiz hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 95th at 2 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ortiz hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Ortiz hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Ortiz's 164 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ortiz had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Ortiz's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Ortiz hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Ortiz's 148 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.