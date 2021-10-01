-
-
Camilo Villegas shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2021
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Camilo Villegas hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Villegas finished his round tied for 104th at even par; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 11 under; Hayden Buckley, Aaron Wise, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 9 under.
At the 411-yard par-4 first, Villegas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Villegas at 1 under for the round.
Villegas got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Villegas to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Villegas's 104 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.
-
-