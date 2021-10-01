Cameron Young hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Young finished his round tied for 2nd at 12 under with Hayden Buckley; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 13 under; and Stephan Jaeger and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 second, Cameron Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cameron Young to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 third, Young chipped in his fourth shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Young to even for the round.

Young missed the green on his first shot on the 181-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Young chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Young to 2 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Young hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Young to 4 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Young had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 6 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Young's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 6 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Young reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Young to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Young's 121 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 8 under for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 7 under for the round.