Cameron Tringale putts himself to a 6-under 66 in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Cameron Tringale hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tringale finished his round tied for 14th at 7 under; Hayden Buckley and Cameron Young are tied for 1st at 12 under; Will Zalatoris is in 3rd at 11 under; and Stephan Jaeger and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Cameron Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Tringale to 1 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Tringale got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Tringale to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Tringale's 117 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Tringale had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Tringale hit an approach shot from 88 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 5 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Tringale chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 6 under for the round.
