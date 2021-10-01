-
Cam Davis shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Cam Davis hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 126th at 2 over; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
Davis got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Davis chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Davis got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Davis to 2 over for the round.
