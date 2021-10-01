In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Callum Tarren hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 126th at 2 over; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Tarren's tee shot went 140 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Tarren chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Tarren chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.

Tarren got a double bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Tarren to 3 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 4 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Tarren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 3 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Tarren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tarren to 2 over for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Tarren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tarren to 3 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Tarren's tee shot went 180 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 3 over for the round.