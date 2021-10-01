-
C.T. Pan posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
C.T. Pan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Pan finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, C.T. Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put C.T. Pan at 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 third, Pan chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Pan missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Pan to 3 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pan had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 5 under for the round.
