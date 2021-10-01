In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Bronson Burgoon hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Burgoon finished his round tied for 85th at 1 under; Aaron Wise, Will Zalatoris, Hayden Buckley, and Cameron Young are tied for 1st at 10 under; Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 9 under; and Paul Barjon, Si Woo Kim, Dylan Frittelli, Harold Varner III, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 6th at 8 under.

On the par-5 third, Burgoon's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

Burgoon got a double bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Burgoon to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Burgoon's 147 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Burgoon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burgoon to even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Burgoon hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Burgoon at 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to even-par for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 17th, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.