Brice Garnett shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brice Garnett makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Brice Garnett makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Brice Garnett hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Garnett had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 second, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garnett to even for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Garnett chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Garnett hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Garnett's 161 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Garnett had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 5 under for the round.
